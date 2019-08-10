|
Sandra M. Miller
Underhill - Sandra May (Zittlow) Miller, 71, Gillett, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Green Bay on January 20, 1948, a daughter of the late Norbert and Dorothy (Lindner) Zittlow. Sandy married Vernon Miller on September 21, 1968 and together they raised four daughters. Sandy worked at Even Flow and later for Wichman's BP in Suring. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and loved spending time with family and friends. Sandy also loved to cook and enjoyed cooking shows. She will be sadly missed.
She leaves behind her husband, Vern, of over 50 years, her daughters: Rhonda (Patrick) Flynn of Gillett, Stacie (Dan) Chapin of Gillett, Dawn (John) Wenninger of Wautoma and Leanne (Brandon) Miller, also of Wautoma. Sandy also leaves her grandchildren: Eric Fellenz, Amber Fellenz, Ashley Marshall, Austin Miller, Emily Wenninger, Haley Miller, Abbey Miller, Reese Chapin, Jake Wenninger, Hannah Miller and Carly Chapin She is further survived by her siblings: Bob (Joan) Zittlow of Shawano, Beverly (Walter) McNeill of Davenport, IA, Carol (Keith) Mogged of Green Bay and Connie (Del) Miller of Gillett, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother James and her brothers Norbert, Jr., Gerald, Richard and Ronald.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the LONE OAK GUN CLUB (6555 HWY 32 N, Gillett, WI 54124). Please join the family.
The family sends special thanks to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Sandy.
For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Legacy Funeral Chapels of Gillett, Green Bay and Abrams is serving the family. For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 855-2144.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019