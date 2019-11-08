|
|
Sandra "Jeannie" Pederson
Algoma - On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Sandra Jean Pederson passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in the care of Algoma Long Term Care Facility. Jeannie was born to Ivan & Thelma Leota Stantorf in Viroqua, Wisconsin on December 1, 1938. She was the third born of eight siblings: William (June) Peters, Katherine (Alvin) Hills, Ingra (Gerald) Legrave, John (LoWanda) Peters, Anne (Gary) Pilgrim, Sue (Wayne) Warner, Dennis Stantorf and Kevin Stantorf. Ivan's parents, Ben & Lorena Stantorf moved and raised Jeannie in Dixon, California.
She married 3 times. Her first husband of 5 years, Kenneth Ray Nixon predeceased her in 2005. Jeannie is survived by her two sons, Nic (Bill Whiting) Nixon, Keith (Kimberly) Nixon, and her five grandsons: Bryan (Angelica) Nixon, Kevin Nixon, Ryan (Sarah) Nixon, Zack (Brenna) Nixon and John Nixon, as well as her four great grandchildren: Francisco Gutierrez, Santos Nixon, Jaydan Nixon and Talia Nixon and her 3rd husband of 19 years, David Pederson of Kewaunee, Wisconsin, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Her second husband of 25 years, Albert Jensen also predeceased her in 2017.
Jeannie graduated from Dixon High School in 1956. She retired from the University of California at Davis. She was an Administrative Assistant for several Professors.
Jeannie loved animals. In fact, rescuing animals was her passion. When she moved to Wisconsin she became the Town Constable in the Kewaunee area. She loved her dogs. As a child, she rode horses in parades and won many awards. She loved country music and being a member of Lakeside Community Church in Algoma. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family and after she retired, she moved back to Wisconsin to be close to her brothers and sisters.
Her funeral is scheduled for Monday November 11, 2019 at Schinderle's Funeral Home, Algoma at 10:30 a.m. immediately following she will be laid to rest at the St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery in Forestville.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Jeannie's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
If you would like to send a card to the family please mail to:
Keith Nixon
P.O. Box 822
Puyallup, WA 98371
*In lieu of flowers, Jeannie would prefer that a donation be made to your local no-kill animal shelter in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019