Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Riverview, WI
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Rd
Green Bay, WI
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Rd
Green Bay, WI
Riverview, FL - Sandra R Dachelet, 78, of Riverview, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 5, 2019. She was born September 15, 1940 in Green Bay, WI to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Allcox) Willems. Sandy attended Nicolet HS in West De Pere and St. Norbert's College where she met the love of her life, John. They married in December 1961 and raised two loving sons, Brian and Brad. John's distinguished military career took them all over Europe and the US before they settled in Florida. Sandy retired as an Exec Assistant from MacDill AFB in 2006. She attended St. Stephen Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a faithful member of Blessed Stitches and CRHP. Sandy enjoyed making memories with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter. She loved to knit and crochet with her friends at the YMCA Happy Stitchers. Sandy was a dedicated fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, Brian and Brad Dachelet; granddaughters, Kayla (Jesse) Gignac and Kristin Dachelet; great-granddaughter, Brielle Gignac; Half-siblings, Charles (Sharon) Joyce, Patrick (Janie) Joyce, Thomas Joyce, James Joyce, Sue (Jim) Potter, Jane Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dachelet; daughter-in-law, Michelle Dachelet; adoptive parents, Lawrence and Margaret Willems; brother, Thomas (Carol) Willems; and biological parents, Ruth (Matson) Joyce and Oliver Anderson.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral Mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Riverview FL on Monday June 17, at 12 noon. A second service will be held in Green Bay, WI at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd, on Friday June 21, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital South and Moffitt Cancer Center. They also extend a special thank you to the many friends who were by Sandy's side through her illness, supporting her and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019
