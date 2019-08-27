|
Sandra Rose Simia
Hobart - Sandra Rose Simia, age 57, passed away from this earthly life at her home in Hobart, Wisconsin on August 24, 2019, with her husband, children, and friends continually at her side during her final weeks and days. Sandy was born on April 5, 1962, to the late Earl John Rose and Mary Ann Rose in Purcell, Oklahoma. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Anita. Sandy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Greg, and their children: Stephanie (Colin) O'Keefe of Spring Green, Wisconsin; Christopher Simia of Irving, Texas; Daniel, Elizabeth, Katharine, Michael, Victoria, and Thomas Simia all at home in Green Bay and grandchildren Fiona, Cillian, and Eamon O'Keefe.
Sandy grew up in Spring, Texas, attended the University of Texas at Austin and her final year at the University of Houston graduating with a degree in accounting. On April 1, 1989, Sandy and Greg entered into the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony and moved to Highland, California. Sandy was a Certified Public Accountant, a manager at a large public accounting firm and later the Chief Accounting Officer for a large physician practice corporation. In 1997, Sandy and her family moved to Edmond, Oklahoma where she decided to stay at home to raise their children. In 1998, Sandy entered the Catholic Church and in 2001, began homeschooling their children which she continued for eighteen years. After eleven years in Oklahoma, Sandy and her family moved to Suffolk, Virginia and three years later, in 2011, moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Sandy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, creating beauty in our home, preparing meals for the whole family to enjoy and going to Door County in the summer and fall with Greg. Sandy had a strong devotion to our Blessed Mother and loved to attend the Latin Mass at St. Patrick's Oratory and Friday Masses at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.
The entire Simia family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Scott Stillwell and Dr. David Groteluschen for the compassionate care they provided to Sandy, and to Canon Antoine Boucheron, Father William Evans, and Bishop David Ricken for their devotion to Sandy in blessing her with the Sacraments and providing her with comfort and consolation in her final days with us.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:30 pm Thursday, August 29 at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm. A Requiem High Mass in the Traditional Latin Rite will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple St. with Father William Evans officiating. The Rosary will be prayed before Mass at 2:30 pm and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be prayed at 3:00 pm before the start of Mass. Burial will follow at Allouez Catholic Cemetery following the funeral. To send condolences, visit www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Patrick's Oratory Restoration, the St. Mary's Hospital St. Gianna Clinic Fund or the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019