|
|
Sandra Sheffer
De Pere - Sandra Lynne Sheffer (Gonion) born on August 2nd 1963 to Everett and Carol Sheffer passed peacefully January 28th from a year and a half battle against colorectal cancer, with her family by her side. She was a caring mother and always had a positive attitude. She graduated from Mishicot High School in 1982. A short year later, on May 21st 1983, she married Lee Gonion. They were blessed with four children, which she would do anything for. She had many jobs throughout her life, but was mostly self employed during the later part. Sandra was preceded in death by her sisters Sarah Sheffer and Cara Klemm, her brother Everett Sheffer Jr, her father Everett Sheffer Sr, and her grandparents William and Lena Sheffer and Earl and Iola Born. Sandra is survived by her children Kristopher (Corie) Gonion, Sara Gonion, Zachary Gonion, Chelsea (Bryan) Schnell; her grandchildren Lillian Pleshek, Phillip Gonion, Parker Gonion, Zander Schnell; and her siblings Cynthia Sheffer, Jeffery Sheffer, Pamela Sheffer, Abigail (Bob) Jones, and Joshua Sheffer. Along with aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for the family and friends of Sandra will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday March 1st at the American Legion in Wrightstown WI. The family would like to thank everyone at the Bellin Cancer Treatment Center for everything they did. They made her time there enjoyable. They always asked me where their Starbucks was when I walked in the door, and I was their comedic relief.
Wrightstown American Legion
924 Main St, Wrightstown, WI 54180
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020