Sandra "Sande" Steiner
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Sandra "Sande" Steiner

Coleman - Sandra "Sande" Ann Steiner, 73, of Coleman, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born to the late William and Germaine (Gilson) Lazansky December 28, 1946 in Rosaire, Wisconsin. Sande married Richard "Dick" Steiner April 29, 1967 at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Lakewood. The couple owned and operated a farm in the Gillett area until moving to Coleman in 1987 where they owned and operated Steiner's Gas Station until their retirement. Sande loved all sports, especially the Brewers and the Packers. She also loved doing puzzles, crossword puzzles, photography, hunting, sewing, painting and decorating for all the holidays especially her favorite holiday, Christmas.

Surviving are her husband Dick; four daughters, Patty (Robert) Peitersen, Belle Fourche, SD; Tere (Darin) Williams, Peshtigo; Tamme DeHeras, San Gabrielle, CA; Tanya (Matt) Bobbe, Oconto; three grandchildren, Madison DeHeras, Cameron Williams and Holly Williams; one brother Terry (Garnetta) Lazansky, Crivitz; three sisters, Sue McMahon, Green Bay; Cynde (Troy) Oleck, Willow, AK; and Sally (Scott) Schroeder, Shiocton.

Besides her parents Sande was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Ken McMahon and her nephew Kevin McMahon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
