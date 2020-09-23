Sandra "Sandy" Westphal
Green Bay - Sandra "Sandy" Lee Westphal, age 78, of Green Bay passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home. Sandy was born November 12, 1941 in Clintonville, the daughter of Walter and Jeanette Fischer. She graduated Clintonville High School in 1959. On October 21, 1961 Sandy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leon Westphal. They started their life together in Clintonville before they moved to Green Bay where they raised their three children.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family. From being at the baseball diamond all day watching her family play ball, to watching her grandchildren play sports from little to graduation. She enjoyed making memories with her grandchildren making Christmas cookies.
Sandy enjoyed taking long drives with Leon looking at the fall colors. Just spending time with Leon made her happy. She enjoyed going up to Scott's cottage in Crandon and taking rides on the pontoon. She enjoyed visiting Steven at one of his many homes that he flipped and the lunches he made for her were always out of this world to her.
Her mother-daughter time meant everything to her. From going on weekend shopping trips to just spending the afternoons together talking and watching TV.
She was a devoted Packer and Badger fan. You could hear her yelling at the TV in the next town. She enjoyed winters she and Leon spent in Arizona. She made some really good friends there. She loved spending time with her friends at the casino.
Sandy worked at Kmart West in Green Bay for 19 years where she made some good friends.
She is survived by her husband Leon, along with her two sons and one daughter: Scott (Carol) Westphal, Marshfield, Steven Westphal (partner John Haglof), Saukville, and Lee Ann (Jeff) Wychesit. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Rose Ann (Jerry) Anderson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jean Hoppe and Judy Fischer, and her in-laws Edwin & Myrene Westphal.
Sandy's family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff at Edenbrook Nursing Home for all of their care and compassion. An extended thank you to Unity Hospice as well for helping make Sandy comfortable.
Visitation for Sandy will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 4pm - 6pm. A service will follow at 6pm with Pastor Jennifer Fite officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.