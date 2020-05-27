|
Sandra "Sandy" Peterson, age 74, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1945 in New London. On August 24, 1987 she married Donald Peterson her long-time friend. Sandy worked for McDonalds for over 20 years. They loved going up north to his cabin, fishing, hunting, country music, and being outdoors. She will sadly be missed by her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by two sisters, Vicky and Theresa; three brothers-in-law: Robert (Nancy VanArk) Peterson, Peter (Joleen Daniels), and Irvin LaCount; one sister-in-law, Barb (Glen) Parma; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Donald Peterson in 2018.
Funeral Service will be on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave at 12:00pm. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Interment will be private at Floral Hill in New London. Online condolences may be given on www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Green Bay Police Department, Fire Department and the Paramedics for their fast response.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020