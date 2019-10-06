|
|
Sandy (Jensen) Yerina
Scott - Sandy (Jensen) Yerina, 60, died Tuesday, October 2, 2019. She was born December 29, 1958, in Racine to Joseph and Joan (Kerbs) Jensen. Sandy married Eric James Yerina in Cincinnati, Ohio. The two were blessed with a son Nicholas who she lovingly called Cole. The family made their home in Texas. When Eric died in 2006, Sandy and Cole moved to Green Bay to be closer to family. Sandy felt at peace by the water. She had a passion for horses, a love for animals and enjoyed decorating, painting and crafting.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas Yerina; her parents, Joe and Joan Jensen; two brothers, Christopher and Tim (Kathy) Jensen; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Shawn) Brucker and Susan (Matt) Schwietering; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Funeral Services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019