Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:45 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Yerina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy (Jensen) Yerina


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy (Jensen) Yerina Obituary
Sandy (Jensen) Yerina

Scott - Sandy (Jensen) Yerina, 60, died Tuesday, October 2, 2019. She was born December 29, 1958, in Racine to Joseph and Joan (Kerbs) Jensen. Sandy married Eric James Yerina in Cincinnati, Ohio. The two were blessed with a son Nicholas who she lovingly called Cole. The family made their home in Texas. When Eric died in 2006, Sandy and Cole moved to Green Bay to be closer to family. Sandy felt at peace by the water. She had a passion for horses, a love for animals and enjoyed decorating, painting and crafting.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Yerina; her parents, Joe and Joan Jensen; two brothers, Christopher and Tim (Kathy) Jensen; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Shawn) Brucker and Susan (Matt) Schwietering; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Funeral Services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now