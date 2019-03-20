|
|
Sara-Jo "Kris" Cleereman
Green Bay - Sara-Jo "Kris" Cleereman, 74, Green Bay, died peacefully at her home on March 17, 2019, with family by her side. Born on March 14, 1945, in Milwaukee, she is the daughter of the late Milton "Mick" and Jean (Telfer) Mikkelsen. Kris was a dedicated teacher at Syble Hopp School for over 25 years and just began her retirement in 2018. While teaching, she participated in the Young Artist Workshop every summer, was very active as a volunteer for all the various school functions and loved each and every graduation service at the school.
On April 23, 1982, she married the love of her life and best friend, Glenn Arno Cleereman. Family meant the world to Kris. She will also be remembered for her enjoyment of shopping at thrift stores and hunting for antiques, along with her love of her dogs and cats. Kris was fiercely independent and always willing to go the extra mile for others, never expecting anything in return. She was a wonderful and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kris is survived by her daughter, Sara (Jason) Peters; grandson, Anders Jay Peters; sister, Coe (Paul) Williams; nephews, Charlie Williams and Neil Williams; special cousin and his spouse, Roger and Mindy Greiling; her extended family at Syble Hopp; and her canine companion, Flash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; and numerous pets.
Per the wishes of Kris, there will be no formal service held but a private celebration at a future date. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Glenn, in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice, and to her Syble Hopp family for all of the wonderful memories they shared.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019