Sara Kernodle Isaacs
Granger - Sara Louise (Kernodle) Isaacs, 71, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, in Granger, Indiana, where she resided for the past 17 years.
Sara was born on March 12, 1948 in Christiansburg, Virginia, the daughter of Elaine (Erdmann) and the late Captain Harold Lee Kernodle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Ken Isaacs, in June of 2016. Sara had roots in Virginia via her paternal grandparents Bessie Irene (Duncan) and Joseph Morton Kernodle of Hampden-Sydney, Virginia; and roots in Wisconsin via her maternal grandparents Clara Agnes (Shalhoub) and Dr. Winford Carl Erdmann of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Sara worked and resided in Chicago, Illinois for many years, and retired to live in Granger, Indiana.
She is survived by her mother, Elaine (Erdmann) Kernodle of South Bend, Indiana; her sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Kernodle) and David Trushin of West Chicago, Illinois; and by her stepson, Joshua Isaacs, of Chicago, Illinois.
Sara graduated from Green Bay East High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Northeastern University in Chicago, Illinois. She worked for over 30 years at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) and retired in 2001 from her position there as administrative assistant in the School of Art and Design. It was while Sara was at UIC that she met and married Ken Isaacs, a Professor in the School of Architecture and a pioneer in the "tiny house" movement with his design of the "Micro House" and his "Living Structures".
Sara enjoyed gardening, cooking, travel, cats, collecting antiques and art, and being with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sara's memory may be made to the Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655.
