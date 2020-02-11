|
Sarah A. Cliver
Green Bay - Sarah Ann Cliver, 84, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Woodside Lutheran Home Memory Care. Sarah was born in Ogema, WI, on June 6, 1935, to the late John and Katherine (Harless) Roinila. She graduated from Westboro High School. On December 12, 1953, she married Ronald Cliver, he preceded her in death on December 27, 2010, after 57 loving years of marriage. Along with her husband Ron, they started Econo Cleaners and ran the business for many years. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, summers at the cottage in Shawano, and taking two trips to Las Vegas every year.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Cristine) Cliver, Allouez; her daughter, Connie (John) Dettmann, Allouez; grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Cliver, Green Bay; Amy (Allen) Willingham, De Pere; Heather Dettmann, Dallas; great-grandchildren, Emma and Ashlee Cliver. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Roberts, Minnesota; along with many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Ronald Jr, and her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Lucille (Windrow) Cliver.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. David Hatch officiating. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Memory Care Unit at Woodside Lutheran Home and to Dr. Thiel and Aurora Hospice for all the care they have given to Sarah and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020