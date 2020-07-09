Sarah Cooper (Melchert) Dreher
Sarah Cooper (Melchert) Dreher, age 67 years, of Salida, CO, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Boulder, CO. Sarah was one of three children born to Carl and Jean Melchert of Seymour, WI. After graduating from Seymour High School in 1975, Sarah continued her education at Carroll College in Waukesha, WI, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. She completed a Master of Arts in Reading in 1987 at the University of Northern Colorado, earning the Graduate Dean's Citation for Excellence. Following commencement, she taught college reading and study skills at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Sarah met Steven Dreher in Wisconsin while teaching music in Merrill Area Public Schools, and they were married August 6, 1977. In 1989, they moved to Cochenour, Ontario, Canada as Steven joined the Lutheran Association of Missionaries and Pilots - Canada (LAMP). In 1990, Sarah and Steven welcomed their only daughter, Katie, into their lives. The family returned to Colorado in 1999 where Sarah served first as the church secretary and Minister of Music for First Lutheran Church, Salida, and later as the music teacher for Longfellow Elementary School.
Sarah lived a wonderfully varied life to the fullest. As a dedicated teacher, she spent countless hours developing comprehensive music programs for her elementary students. She delighted in encouraging their curiosity and exploration of music by integrating singing, instruments, and movement. Sarah was a gifted and accomplished pianist who studied with musicians from the Paris Conservatory and Julliard School of Music. She was also a member of the Euterpean Society, and appeared in concert at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO. In addition to her passion for music, Sarah enjoyed athletic pursuits, particularly hiking, camping, running, and bicycling.
Sarah's sense of humor, willingness to share her talents, and dedication to her family and Church community left an indelible imprint on innumerable lives. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Katie (Nick) Miller, and grandson, Luke Miller, of Boulder, CO; mother, Jean Melchert, of Seymour, WI; sister, Ann Smith, of Green Bay, WI; sister-in-law, Chris (Mark) Owings, of Bellingham, WA; brother-in-law, Fred (Beth) Dreher, of Muskego, WI; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Dreher; father, Carl Melchert; brother, Danny Melchert; brother-in-law John Smith; and mother- and father-in-law, George and Lucille Dreher.
Arrangements are being made by Crist Mortuary of Boulder, CO and services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(www.lls.org
) or to the Lutheran Association of Missionaries and Pilots—Canada (www.lampministry.org
). Sarah's kind, gracious spirit will be deeply missed. Amidst our grief, we give thanks to the loving Lord for our time together and rejoice in her homecoming.