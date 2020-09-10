Sarah E. Lotto



Lakewood, CO - Sarah E. Lotto, 43, Lakewood, Colorado, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, as a result of a bicycling accident in Lakewood.



Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Wednesday with a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, after 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Ron Belitz officiating. Burial in the Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial service has been established in her name. a complete obituary will be announced.









