Sarah E. Lotto
Sarah E. Lotto

Lakewood, CO - Sarah E. Lotto, 43, Lakewood, Colorado, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, as a result of a bicycling accident in Lakewood.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Wednesday with a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, after 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Ron Belitz officiating. Burial in the Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial service has been established in her name. a complete obituary will be announced.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
