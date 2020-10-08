1/1
Sasha Marie Fager
1996 - 2020
Sasha Marie Fager

Oconto - Sasha Marie Fager, 23, Oconto, passed away peacefully on Thursday Oct 8, 2020 following a long illness. She was born Oct 16, 1996 in New London to Leonard and Nancy (Jarvais) Fager. Sasha had a smile and dimples that could light up a room and bring simple joy to those around her.

Sasha is survived by her parents, Leonard and Nancy Fager, Oconto; three siblings, Travis Jarvais, Green Bay, Courtney Fager, Oconto, Isaiah Fager, Oconto; two nieces, Emma and Gabby; her maternal grandmother, Rose (Don) Davis; her paternal grandmother, Maxine Fager; other relatives and friends.

Sasha was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leroy Jarvis and her paternal grandfather, Leon Fager.

At her family's request, a private family service will be held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto with Rev Francis Nusi officiating.

Sasha's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staffs at U.W.-Madison Hospital, St Agnes Hospital-Fond Du Lac, Lori Knapp Care Systems and Angesian Hospice for the years of loving care and support of Sasha and her family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
