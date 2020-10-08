Sasha Marie Fager
Oconto - Sasha Marie Fager, 23, Oconto, passed away peacefully on Thursday Oct 8, 2020 following a long illness. She was born Oct 16, 1996 in New London to Leonard and Nancy (Jarvais) Fager. Sasha had a smile and dimples that could light up a room and bring simple joy to those around her.
Sasha is survived by her parents, Leonard and Nancy Fager, Oconto; three siblings, Travis Jarvais, Green Bay, Courtney Fager, Oconto, Isaiah Fager, Oconto; two nieces, Emma and Gabby; her maternal grandmother, Rose (Don) Davis; her paternal grandmother, Maxine Fager; other relatives and friends.
Sasha was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leroy Jarvis and her paternal grandfather, Leon Fager.
At her family's request, a private family service will be held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto with Rev Francis Nusi officiating.
Sasha's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staffs at U.W.-Madison Hospital, St Agnes Hospital-Fond Du Lac, Lori Knapp Care Systems and Angesian Hospice for the years of loving care and support of Sasha and her family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
.