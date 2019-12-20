Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Compton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott A. Compton


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Scott A. Compton Obituary
Scott A. Compton

Green Bay - Scott Allen Compton, 57, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1962 to Herbert Compton and Edith Nelson. He was raised and went to school in the DePere area. He was a great father, friend, brother, and son. He loved to be outdoors and go up north to his brother's cabins. He knew how to make people laugh and was known as the life of the party. Scott was a free spirit who had strong conservative values. He had a huge heart and strong love for everyone around him.

Scott is survived by his mother Edith; two daughters: Candice and Caitlyn Powell; two grandchildren: Jayce Carter and Keely Deneau; three brothers: Craig, Jeff, and Steve Compton; special friend Amy; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert; stepfather Hartley Nelson and best friend Ron.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI, 54301) from 12pm-2pm. A prayer service will follow at 2pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now