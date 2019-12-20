|
Scott A. Compton
Green Bay - Scott Allen Compton, 57, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1962 to Herbert Compton and Edith Nelson. He was raised and went to school in the DePere area. He was a great father, friend, brother, and son. He loved to be outdoors and go up north to his brother's cabins. He knew how to make people laugh and was known as the life of the party. Scott was a free spirit who had strong conservative values. He had a huge heart and strong love for everyone around him.
Scott is survived by his mother Edith; two daughters: Candice and Caitlyn Powell; two grandchildren: Jayce Carter and Keely Deneau; three brothers: Craig, Jeff, and Steve Compton; special friend Amy; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert; stepfather Hartley Nelson and best friend Ron.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI, 54301) from 12pm-2pm. A prayer service will follow at 2pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019