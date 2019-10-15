|
Scott Alan MacGregor
Green Bay - Scott Alan MacGregor, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019. The son of Michael Scott MacGregor Sr. and Marsha (Kotter) was born in Lincoln, NE on February 16, 1965.
Scott's family moved to Green Bay in the fall of 1968. He was a graduate of Ashwaubenon High School, and a proud resident of Ashwaubenon. Growing up, Youth Hockey was very important to Scott. His fondness of sports carried over as a dad, and he loved attending his girls sporting events.
Scott was an Area Manager for Shopko's Distribution Center and had worked there for 35 years. He enjoyed going up north with family, as well as time spent camping, snowmobiling, and hunting. Scott was known for his witty sense of humor, and was quick with a one liner, a dad joke, or a clever play on words. He took pride in his truck, washing it every other day. Scott also had a deep love of music, especially the message of the lyrics. Above all else, he would do anything for his family, especially his two girls.
Scott is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Ben) Wollin, Jennifer MacGregor (companion, Josh Buhr); grandchildren, Jackson and Addison Wollin; mother, Marsha MacGregor (companion, Jerry Sheriff); brother, Patrick (Kelley) MacGregor; nephew, Devin MacGregor; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded by his father, Michael Scott MacGregor Sr.; and his brother, Michael Scott MacGregor Jr.
Friends and family are encouraged to gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 18. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Deacon Jim Gauthier officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019