Scott Berkovitz

Scott Berkovitz Obituary
Scott E. Berkovitz, 58, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The son of Kenneth and Nancy (Besserdich) was born on December 22, 1961 in Kewaunee. On May 27, 1983, Scott married Jane Pasch at St. John the Baptist Church in Seymour. They had one daughter.

Scott was a graduate of Abbott Pennings High School and St. Norbert College. He spent many years as a trailer salesman and became owner of Ridgeway Trailer Company. He was an avid reader, a member of the Abbot Pennings Council #3955 of the Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Scott is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jane; his daughter, Anne (Michael) Berkovitz-Möller; father, Ken (Kathy); as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; brother, Todd; and his parents-in-law, Darrell and Kathryn (Schiller) Pasch.

Private family services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, and burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Berkovitz family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
