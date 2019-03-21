Services
1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Breitrick Obituary
Scott Breitrick

Green Bay - Scott G. Breitrick, 59, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Green Bay on November 8, 1959, to the late Eugene and Carol (Laehn) Breitrick. Scott graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1978. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1982. Scott was employed with both Atlas Cold Storage and Leicht Transfer and Storage as a forklift operator. Scott enjoyed spending his time reading, listening to music and watching NASCAR or baseball with a cold beer in hand. He will be remembered for his goofy demeanor and his heart of gold.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Mattaja (Brendan) Maccaux and her mother, Marcie Gory; siblings, Toni (Dan) Derpinghaus, Dawn (Greg) Meyers, Wendi (Brian) Tomcheck, Joel (Traci) Breitrick, Gene (Crystal) Breitrick; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Scott's family will be holding a private service with Military Honors at a later date. They would like to thank Brown County Bayshore Village for their kindness and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
