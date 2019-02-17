Scott G. Dantoin



Green Bay - Scott G. Dantoin, age 53, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born December 24, 1965 in Green Bay, son of the late Gerald and Carol "Jean" (O'Donnell) Dantoin and was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 1985.



After graduation, Scott enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country for 8 years and was honorably discharged in 1993. Scott was a talented maintenance worker and provided excellent services for various facilities in the Green Bay area during his career. He offered his assistance and gifts to help any person in need, especially the elderly. Scott married Robyn Hartstern, September 27, 1997 and the couple was blessed with 2 beautiful daughters.



Scott loved to collect antiques and was always on the search for new treasures. He was very active and handy, always keeping busy with new projects. Scott was an avid sports fan and also loved to watch his favorite TV shows on ME TV, especially "Married, With Children." He had a soft spot in his heart for animals and cared for many special pets throughout his lifetime. If he wasn't out helping people, he was enjoying time with his beloved daughters. He had a giving heart and wanted to open his home to foster children, until his illness kept him from this dream. His family was fortunate to spend a lot of time together creating lasting memories during Scott's final months.



Scott is survived by his daughters, Sydne and Pieper Dantoin; his former wife and friend, Robyn (Jerry Greeley) Dantoin; 3 siblings: Brenda (Bob Appel) Brennan, Sheila Anderson and Doug Dantoin and his canine companion, Junior. He is further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law: Kim Hartstern, Holly (Brian) Smeester, Jay (Judy) Hartstern and Teri (Rob) Ozarwicz and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Jimmy and Lisa Dantoin.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM. A sharing of memories will follow at 4 PM followed by full military honors. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Scott's family are appreciated.



Scott's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Linda Wilber and Stan Atwood at Eastco Veteran's Affairs, Parkview Manor and Unity Hospice for their care and support. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary