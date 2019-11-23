|
Scott Geurts
Seymour - Scott Louis Geurts of Seymour, WI., died at 59 years old. He was born on March 10, 1960 to the late Arthur and Erma Geurts in De Pere, WI. Scott fought a long and courageous battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. Scott's valiant fight took place at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee under the direction of Dr. Walter Longo. In July of 2011, Scott fought this very same battle under the direction of Dr. Walter Longo at University of Wisconsin Madison, and he won that battle. Unfortunately, history did not repeat itself.
Scott graduated from East De Pere High School in 1978. He met his beautiful wife Mary Lee (Neveu) in 1989 and married her on August 16, 1992. Scott's career went in several different directions. His first job was at Green Bay Packaging, and he later became part owner of First Financial Mortgage. Scott's first bout with Cancer put him into early retirement.
Scott was most proud of being the creator of the first ever Hunter's Safety Course to be completed in one weekend.
Scott had taught Hunter Safety for many years. Gun safety was very important to him, and trust me, if he thought the child was too immature to carry a loaded firearm, he would not pass them.
One of Scott's biggest accomplishments was raising beef cattle. He always loved seeing things grow, from his crops to his steers. Scott had a long client list of people that loved his beef. Whether it be a Black Angus, Holstein, Linebacker or a Charolais, people always came back for more. Scott loved getting his one-day-old calves from VandeHey Farm and feeding them bottled formula twice a day. He always made sure that they had the best of everything.
Scott joins in heaven, his parents, Arthur and Erma Geurts. His maternal nephew, Allen Rukamp, along with his favorite brother in law, Timothy Robertson. Look out heaven, they like to cause trouble! Tim's wife, Linda, yelled at them for causing a raucous at Scott's mothers funeral!
He is survived by his wife, Mary. Siblings, Sharon (Ken) Peters, Sandy (Marvin) Clarksen, Michael (Louise) Geurts, Linda (Michael List) Robertson, Kelly (Donna) Geurts, Rick (Sherri) Geurts, Jeff (Debbie) Geurts and Perry Geurts. Godson, Colten (Krystal) Geurts. All from De Pere, WI.
He will also be greatly missed by Mary's family, Gary Neveu (Cheryl Hallet), Debbie Firkins, Cheryl Schaus and Michelle (Chum) Rukamp.
Scott will also be missed by many, many great friends. Especially, John (Kathleen) Martens, Suamico, WI. Dale (Kathy) Kropp, Seymour, WI. Patrick (Debbie and Joseph) Linnane, De Pere, WI. Jay (Sheree) Calan, Miami, OK. Chum (Michelle) Rukamp, Suamico, WI. Wayne Gagnow, Seymour, WI. Scott will also be dearly missed by his dogs, Beau and Remi, and his horse, Cooper.
The family would like to thank Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee, especially Dr. Walter Longo, for their valiant effort to keep Scott on this earth.
There are no words…There isn't enough money…and there is no gift that can express the gratitude and love felt for this lady…I could not have been able to go through this without her by my side, giving me direction and helping me make the most difficult decision of my life. Yes, Debbie Geurts, you have made me a stronger person, and you have given me the ability to go on in this world by myself. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL OF MY HEART! THANK YOU! I would also like to share a HUGE THANK YOU to Scott's brother, Perry Geurts, for being Scott's stem cell donor. WE LOVE YOU PERRY.
I would like to thank everyone who helped in any way, shape or form while we were in Milwaukee. Chris (Theresa) VanDyke, Dale Kropp, Cody Kropp, Ali (Kropp) Moeller, Wayne Gagnow and Clayton Samuelson.
Scott, you will forever be in my heart, and I will love you forever. It's not goodbye…It's see you later!
Your Loving Wife,
Mary
Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, November 27, from 2-5:30pm. Funeral service will be held at 6:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019