Scott Laing
Seymour - Scott Laing, 64 of Seymour, WI, passed away peacefully to home waters on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Scott was born on July 18, 1955, in Green Bay, WI to the late Walter and Alice (Krueger) Laing.
On August 14, 1982, Scott married Sheila Weyland from Seymour, WI at Emmanual Lutheran Church in Seymour.
After graduating from Ashwaubenon High School in 1973, Scott attended UW-Green Bay and received a B.S. degree in theater and communications in 1977.
After college graduation, Scott worked at WFRV TV in Green Bay, as a camera operator and in creative services until 1990.
In 1990, Scott started his freelance videography business, Great Lakes E.F.P. (Electronic Field Production).
Also, in 1997, Scott started working at AMS, in Howard, in the Marketing Department, which allowed him to travel to the Cayman Islands and Hawaii doing the work he enjoyed.
Scott was a member of Windjammers Sailing Club (WJSC) Suamico, WI. He enjoyed many sailboat races, cruises, and regattas.
Serving as the club's historian, he used his videography/photography skills to archive the sailing club's history. Scott, also served on the WJSC board as trustee. His passion was sailing, spending time with family and friends, and living in the moment.
Scott is survived by his wife, Sheila; sons: Christopher Laing and Michael (Leah Glodowski) Laing; sisters: Mary (Rick) Bowers, Bonnie (Don) Robertson; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins: Donald (Kristine) Krueger and Dan Muenier; and mother-in-law, Shirley Weyland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Uncle Arch (Neita) Krueger; and father-in-law, Dan Weyland.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm until the funeral service at 6 pm with Pastor Bill Kamke officiating. Burial will take place at Ft. Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay.
Online condolences may be expressed to Scott's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.