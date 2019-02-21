Scott M. Gracyalny



Green Bay - Scott M. Gracyalny, 48, of Green Bay, departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes on February 14, 2019 at his home.



Scott was born on April 21, 1970 in Green Bay, son of Richard and Patricia (Smith) Gracyalny. He was a 1988 graduate of Southwest High School. He obtained his Associates Degree in Model Building from NWTC. After graduation he moved to San Diego, CA and worked for the Scott's Company in Research and Development for seven years. He then moved back to Green Bay and was employed in manufacturing and construction. For a period of time Scott also worked in the Insurance Industry. Scott loved spending time with his two sons, they enjoyed outdoor activities especially biking, fishing and camping. Scott also enjoyed smoking various meats.



Scott is survived by his two sons, Trevor and Brogan Gracyalny, he also leaves his parents, Richard and Patricia Gracyalny along with two sisters: Carrie (Larry) Dann and Stacie Gracyalny. Scott also leaves a niece, Amanda (Kyle) Jones and a nephew, Adam (Glory) Dann and a great nephew, Aeson Jones. A godmother, Virginia (James) Krull, two godchildren: Sierra Dorow and Riley Tarkowski, and the mother of his beloved sons, Dawn Gracyalny, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Norbert and Mary Ann Smith, and Jacob and Cecelia Gracyalny, an uncle, Randall Smith, and his godfather, Thomas Gracyalny.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 9 AM - 10:45 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 9th Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Beno at 11 AM in the church. Interment will be private at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.