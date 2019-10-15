Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Scott MacGregor

Scott MacGregor Obituary
Scott MacGregor

Ashwaubenon - Scott Alan MacGregor, 54, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2019.

Friends and family are encouraged to gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue on Friday, October 18, from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
