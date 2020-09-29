Scott P. Prenevost
Green Bay - Scott Paul Prenevost, age 56, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was born February 24, 1964, son of the late David R. Prenevost and Judith A. "Judy" (Borowitz) Prenevost.
Scott attended Green Bay West High School and was a supervisor at EcoSource for many years.
Scott will be remembered for his kind heart and amazing sense of humor. His presence lit up the room and his laughter was contagious. He loved to make people smile and laugh-he never met a stranger! He had a huge passion for animals and music. Scott held a special place in his heart for children and was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Scott is survived by his 2 children, Alex Arseneau and Emily Prenevost; his mother, Judy Prenevost; 3 siblings: Teri (Bill) Kilp and their son, Adam (Kendra), Robbie Prenevost and his 2 children, Krystle (her daughter, Oktober) and Christian Van Sistine and Robbie's granchildren: Tyler, Owen and Rayna and Paula Prenevost and her 2 children, Jacob and Riley Bacon; niece and nephew, Jesse Gerhartz and Danielle Rayner; a very special cousin, Dann. He is further survived by his aunt and uncles: Jennifer Horkman, Fritz, Bucky (Marlene) and Mickey Borowitz, numerous other cousins, family members and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, David R. Prenevost; 2 siblings, David Prenevost and Michele Prenevost; a niece, April Janssen and "Auntie Babe" Barbara Borowitz.
Private services will be held by Scott's family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
Scott's family would like to extend a special thank you to the EMT's, the officers of the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Medical Examiner's office for their quick response, compassion and sensitivity at such a difficult time.