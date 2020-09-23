Scott Schumacher
Green Bay - Scott Henry Schumacher, Green Bay
Our family lost the Scott we knew and loved dearly on the evening of August 18, 2020 as the results of a tragic motorcycle accident. After a four week roller coaster ride of medical hope and despair, Scott took the hand of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 20, 2020 and went to eternal life and peace.
Scott was born on March 17, 1979 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to William and Krystal(Kaddatz) Schumacher. He was baptized on April 22, 1979 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Green Bay. His faith was reaffirmed though his confirmation on May 29, 1994. "I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life." John 8:12 Scott attended St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Grade School. He was a 1998 graduate of Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran High School where he enjoyed being part of the soccer team and working behind the scenes for drama productions. In 2000, he graduated from NWTC in the diesel mechanics program.
Scott always seemed to have a love of adventure. As a boy he built a ramp to jump the curb on his bicycle. He moved on to riding a mini bike and snowmobile around the fields on his grandparents' farm. He then graduated to driving Grandpa Kaddatz's woody wagon in the fields and often treating his brother and younger Luehring cousins to white-knuckle rides. "Faster Dad" was his plea on boat rides. Scott also enjoyed putting his excellent mechanical skills to use by working in pit crews for a number of local race drivers. Most recently, Scott enjoyed rebuilding and riding his Harley to enjoy the scenery of Wisconsin's back roads.
Mostly, Scott enjoyed time with family and friends. Countless people relied on Scott's expertise to help fix their vehicles or just to spend time hanging out in his garage. Time spent on Lake Wissota with his Aunt Sandy and family holiday meals were always important to him. He had a special soft spot for little children, especially his nephews. However, more than any other thing in the entire world, Scott loved spending time with his son Tyler. Tyler and Scott spent countless hours in the garage together or just hanging out. Scott always looked forward to coaching Tyler's summer soccer teams. Scott was looking forward to taking Tyler on his first youth deer hunt this Fall.
Scott's tough guy exterior hid his very generous, kind, and loyal heart. That generosity will be reflected in the unknown lives Scott will impact as an organ and tissue donor. He leaves a huge hole in many peoples' lives. He will always be remembered and loved. Survivors include his son, Tyler Schumacher; mother, Kris Schumacher; brother and sister-in-law, Tim & Amanda Schumacher; nephews, Owen and Alec; aunts and uncle, Barbara Schumacher; Tom & Karla Luehring; cousins, David(Mary Ann) Schumacher, Dennis(Pam) Schumacher, Andrew(Nicole) Luehring, Mitchell(Rachel) Luehring, & Brittany(Chris) Burden; his best friend (his little big sister) Jenny Martin; and a special friend, Veronica Jankiewicz. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; his grandparents, Walter & Dorothy Schumacher and Roland & Valda Kaddatz; uncle, Robert Schumacher; and aunt, Sandy Schumacher.
A public visitation for Scott will be held from 4-7 PM, October 2, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1167 Kenwood St., Green Bay. Visitation will continue from 9-11AM, October 3, 2020 with the funeral service at 11AM with the Rev. Andrew Luehring officiating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund in Scott's memory will be established. Condolences may be left at www.lyndahl.com
. The mailing address for Lyndahl Funeral Home is 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 54304.
The family would like to sincerely thank Drs. Mokdad, Glenn, Silvidi, Walsh, Chabot, and Wip; the St. Vincent 6th and 9th floor nursing staffs, the respiratory care team, Unity Hospice, and all the others who so kindly and compassionately cared for Scott and his family during this difficult time. You truly are unsung heroes. The family also thanks the many people who prayed for Scott and his family or sent encouraging cards, emails, and texts.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Scott's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com