Scott Wetzel
1960 - 2020
Scott Wetzel

Gillett - Scott A. Wetzel age 60 of Gillett passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born January 19, 1960 to the late Dale and Joy (Fabry) Wetzel. He served his country in the United States ARMY. Scott married Jamie Eckstein May 30, 2003. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, nieces, nephews, and he loved his cat, Arthur. In his retirement he enjoyed camping with his wife. Scott enjoyed helping others, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jamie of Gillett; 3 children, Rachel Wetzel, Chad Wetzel and Shane Wetzel all of Waukesha; a grandson, Ryder; 2 brothers, Eric and Brice; 2 sisters, Kailyn Lederer and Terry Elkins. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ervin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com

A special thank you to St. Mary's Hospital 4th floor ICU for the excellent care offered to Scott during his time of need.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
