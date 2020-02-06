|
Scott William Hamilton
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Scott William Hamilton, our devoted husband, father, step-father, brother, son, and best friend on January 26, 2020.
Scott was a superhero, the central pillar of a crazy blended family of eight, and the center of the universe to an old brown dog named Keller. To say he will be missed is a colossal understatement - probably the sort of oxymoron that would amuse him.
He left on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon after having spent the weekend playing with kids and dogs, pursuing extraordinary athletic accomplishments, and getting all caught up on the last season of "The Good Place." He left in the midst of another festive family weekend, defined by the silly and delightful fun he brought to even the most mundane of days. He left before having to watch another championship game without the Packers in it. So, while he left about 100 years too soon, it was impeccable timing, and as always, Scott put his whole heart into it.
Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in 1966, Scott was a citizen of the world making his home, and bringing joy and deep friendship, to those lucky enough to meet him in Green Bay, Madison, and Boulder Junction, Wisconsin; Grinnell and Des Moines, Iowa; Glacier National Park, Montana; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; and finally Round Rock and Austin, Texas. Few have brought more light and genuine love for humanity to this Earth. None have filled it with more hugs and laughter, obscure sports trivia and crazy long road trips underscored by truly depressing country music.
Scott is survived by his wife Laura, his children Emma, Jake and Will, his stepsons Jake (not a typo—we have two), Wyatt and Gus; his parents Annette and Tom Hamilton of Green Bay; his brother and sister-in-law Chris and Jennifer Hamilton and their children Luke and Cameron, his brother and sister-in-law Brian and Beth Hamilton and their children Ava and Sean; as well as 3 dogs: Keller, Luci and Rosie on whom he doted shamelessly.
Memorial services were held in Austin, Texas on February 1st. Please consider making a donation to Heifer International in honor of Scott's memory https://www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020