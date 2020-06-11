Sebastian Ullmer
Sebastian Ullmer

Pulaski - Sebastian Marion Raphael Ullmer passed to eternal life after birth and baptism on June 9, 2020. Cuddled and loved by his family, he awakened in the happiness of heaven. Sebastian was afflicted with Polycystic Kidney Disease, and was preceded in birth, baptism, and death by his two sisters, Carmel and Dymphna, who also had the same disease.

Sebastian is survived by his loving parents, Anthony and Clare Ullmer; eight siblings: Cynthia, Montana, Gemma, Scholastica, Ursula, Celestina, Isidore, and Vanessa; his grandparents: Lee and Karen Ullmer of Pulaski and Steven and Rita Lacenski of Morrison. Many uncles, aunts, and cousins scattered around the USA mourn his passing.

The family wishes to thank Fr. Andrew Dwyer SSPX for his help and counseling over the last months and also the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for accommodating us and providing sympathy during these uncertain times.

Family and friends may call at St. Michael's Church, DePere, WI from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, followed by Mass at 1:00 p.m., and burial. Due to Covid, there will not be a meal after Mass.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
