Seth Steffon Herrscher
- - Seth Steffon Herrscher, born October 31, 1991, was lost to this world March 25, 2019 at the age of 27. He was found on a bench, overlooking Lake Michigan, at Doctors Park in Fox Point, WI, a place he frequently walked with his dad. The sun was shining and the water was calm.
Seth graduated from UWGB in 2015, with a degree in Public Administration. His hobbies included skateboarding and playing basketball with his friends, listening to music, reading, and spending time with his family. His dry sense of humor and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Seth is survived by his mother Julie; father and stepmother, Jeremy and Kathy; grandparents, Phyllis Robbins, Walter and Marge Herrscher; brothers, Aleks, Nik, and Luke; sisters, Jade and Abby; nieces, Anna and Vienna; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family has issued an open invitation to his celebration of life, Saturday, April 6 from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Titletown Brewing Company, 320 N Broadway St., Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019