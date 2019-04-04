Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Titletown Brewing Company
320 N Broadway St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Seth Herrscher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth Steffon Herrscher


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Seth Steffon Herrscher Obituary
Seth Steffon Herrscher

- - Seth Steffon Herrscher, born October 31, 1991, was lost to this world March 25, 2019 at the age of 27. He was found on a bench, overlooking Lake Michigan, at Doctors Park in Fox Point, WI, a place he frequently walked with his dad. The sun was shining and the water was calm.

Seth graduated from UWGB in 2015, with a degree in Public Administration. His hobbies included skateboarding and playing basketball with his friends, listening to music, reading, and spending time with his family. His dry sense of humor and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.

Seth is survived by his mother Julie; father and stepmother, Jeremy and Kathy; grandparents, Phyllis Robbins, Walter and Marge Herrscher; brothers, Aleks, Nik, and Luke; sisters, Jade and Abby; nieces, Anna and Vienna; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family has issued an open invitation to his celebration of life, Saturday, April 6 from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Titletown Brewing Company, 320 N Broadway St., Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now