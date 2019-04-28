Services
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Peshtigo, WI
SFC (Retired) John F. Miller

Sun Lakes, AZ. - SFC (Retired) John F. Miller, formerly of Green Bay and Peshtigo will have a service with military honors on May 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo, Wi.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held immediately following at Embers 1871 Supper Club located at W3529 County Road B, Peshtigo, WI 54157. John's favorite chicken dinner menu will be served.

John proudly served his country for 24 years with the U.S. Army. He found his tour during Desert Storm very rewarding. John also worked at Ft Howard Paper Company for 38 years. Friends and family are invited to both services and the luncheon.

Contact his widow Dorothy at 480-495-1548 should you need more information
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
