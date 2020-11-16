Shanda L. DaehnertGreen Bay - Shanda Lee (Christensen) Daehnert passed away unexpectedly, Friday. November 6, 2020. She was born April 2, 1973 to Steven and Rhonda (Retzlaff) Christensen.She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eugene and Leona Retzlaff and Margaret and Milton Christensen.Shanda is survived by the love of her life, fiancé Bobby Joe Dain. Children Seth Christensen (fiancé Emily Brandt) and Karra (Kyle) Bachmann. Grandchild Atlas, Peyton, and Nora. Parents Rhonda Schmid (Tony Maciulis) and Steve Christensen. Sisters Stacy (Steve) VanDerLinden, Rachel (Ron) Steebs, and Nancy Schmid (Al Boucher). Special cousin Angela Retzlaff - Steinbach and her best friend Alana Reese, as well as many nieces, a nephew, a great nephew and of course her many pets.Friends may call after 9:00AM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 11:00AM.Shanda was a proud animal lover, and the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations to local shelters in her name.