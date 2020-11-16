1/1
Shanda L. Daehnert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shanda L. Daehnert

Green Bay - Shanda Lee (Christensen) Daehnert passed away unexpectedly, Friday. November 6, 2020. She was born April 2, 1973 to Steven and Rhonda (Retzlaff) Christensen.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eugene and Leona Retzlaff and Margaret and Milton Christensen.

Shanda is survived by the love of her life, fiancé Bobby Joe Dain. Children Seth Christensen (fiancé Emily Brandt) and Karra (Kyle) Bachmann. Grandchild Atlas, Peyton, and Nora. Parents Rhonda Schmid (Tony Maciulis) and Steve Christensen. Sisters Stacy (Steve) VanDerLinden, Rachel (Ron) Steebs, and Nancy Schmid (Al Boucher). Special cousin Angela Retzlaff - Steinbach and her best friend Alana Reese, as well as many nieces, a nephew, a great nephew and of course her many pets.

Friends may call after 9:00AM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 11:00AM.

Shanda was a proud animal lover, and the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations to local shelters in her name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved