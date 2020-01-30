|
Shane Michael Sorenson
A life was cut too short on January 22, 2020 at the age of 56. Shane Michael Sorenson was born April 26, 1963 in Green Bay, WI to Gerald and Patricia (Ver Kuilen) Sorenson. Shane grew up in Howard, WI and attended Bay Port High School graduating class of 1981. He attended UW Madison where he graduated with honors, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1985. He then went on to attend The American University-Washington College of Law graduating with honors earning a Juris Doctor Degree of Law in 1989. He was a member of the Bar Association of New York State, Washington DC, Connecticut and International Bar Association.
Shane's accomplishments include Editor in Chief of three magazines as well as becoming an accomplished journalist and author. He authored a book titled "A Butterfly's Revolution" in 2010. His love for traveling and living abroad has brought him places such as England, Hong Kong, Singapore, Argentina, India, South Africa and most recently Cambodia. Last year he was humbled to have the opportunity to travel to Europe to participate in a spiritual walking pilgrimage in the Pyrenees Mountains along the French Spanish border.
Some of Shane's passions in life were learning and teaching yoga, and a love for animals including his horse Spanish Harlem and cat Izzy.
Shane is survived by his loving mother Patricia, siblings Scott (Sheri), Stuart (Kim) and Steve (Sharon) nieces and nephews Jeremy, Cody, Jake, Cassidy, Whitney, Morgan, Hailey, Emily, Matthew, Andrew, Brady and Wyatt, aunt Karen Meetz (Tom), uncle Keith Sorenson, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by father Gerald, grandparents Milton and Rosella Sorenson, Joseph and Ella Ver Kuilen, uncle Danny Ver Kuilen, aunt Shirley Partee and nephew Dakota.
Friends and family are invited to gather at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI from 4-6pm with a service at 6pm Friday, February 7th, 2020. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Brown County Humane Society.
"And the circle of his life be complete."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020