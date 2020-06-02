Sharon A. Gutowski
Suamico - Sharon A. Gutowski, 80, of Suamico, passed away Friday evening May 29, 2020 at Alpha Senior Assisted Living in Suamico.
She was born December 23,1939 in Suamico WI to the late Benjamin and Lillian (Vander Leest) Stutleen. Sharon was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On January 2, 1960 She married the late Robert Gutowski at St. Benedict Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2006.
Sharon loved art, especially paint. She enjoyed her flower gardens and trips to her cottage, fishing and berry picking.
She is survived by two sons, Alan Gutowski, Suamico and Eric Gutowski Green Bay; one grandchild, Joe Rouse; two brothers, Robert (Darleen) Stutleen, Kelly Lake, Benjamin (Linda) Stutleen Cecil; one sister-in-law Victoria Zetting of Milwaukee.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Lillian Stutleen; her husband, Robert Gutowski, one son, Michael Gutowski, one sister, Doris (Bud) Campshur; and one brother Harold (Ruth) Stutleen.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lyndahl Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Suamico officiated by Rev. Judah Ben-Hur S. Pigon MF. Entombment will take place at Ft. Howard Mausoleum, Green Bay.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Sharon's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.