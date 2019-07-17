|
|
Sharon A. Linzmeier
De Pere - Sharon A. (Verheyen) Linzmeier, 64, of De Pere passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Daughter to Bernard and Elaine (Micolichek) Verheyen, she married Gerald Robert Linzmeier May 25, 1974. She was employed at KI for over 30 years and retired 9 years ago, to then play an integral role in caring for her grandchildren.
She was the quintessential organizer of everything and anything from closets to up north weekends. She enjoyed cooking, ceramic painting, going to movies, golfing, playing cards, keeping busy outside and spending time with her family. She always showed kind gestures and never hesitated to help those in need.
She is survived by her parents, Bernie and Elaine, her daughter Tina Van Remortel, son Craig (Molly) Linzmeier, and Brian (Brittany Jackson) Linzmeier. Her three grandchildren, Brinlee, Brayden and Declan will always cherish the memories of their beloved Grandma Sharon. She is further survived by her sister Kim (Bob) Gajeski, brother Steve (Debbie) Verheyen, her brother Randy (Robin) Verheyen, and her brother Danny (Jackie) Verheyen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Robert.
Visitation will be on Sunday July 21st, 2019 from 12-4 pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th Street De Pere, WI 54115, with a celebration of life gathering to follow. The family requests, in Lieu of flowers and plants a memorial fund will be established. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019