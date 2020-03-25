|
|
Sharon A. Lueneburg
Green Bay - Sharon A. Lueneburg age 71 of Green Bay Wisconsin passed away Sunday March 22, 2020. She was born in Escanaba, Michigan February 15, 1949 to Milton and Lorraine Lueneburg. Sharon worked at Shopko general office for a lot of years until she retired. She will be missed by her 2 sisters Liz Cook and Barb Tolman. 2 brothers Jimmy and Ken Lueneburg. 2 sons Scott and Patrick (Samantha) Cook. 2 grandsons Jonathan and Geoffery Cook. 2 granddaughters Cassie Cook and Kelsey Noack. 2 great granddaughters Kieara and Emmy Noack. Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Becky Cook Along with nieces and nephews. Sharon chose cremation at Simply Cremations in Green Bay as her final way to rest. She did not want a big deal made of her death so the family will mourn her loss in private.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020