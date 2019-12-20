|
|
Sharon "Sherri" Ann Johnston
Green Bay - Sharon "Sherri" Ann Johnston, 72, of Green Bay, died of a stroke Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
She was born on January 3, 1947 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Raymond and Jeanette (Haucke) DeNamur. Sherri was a graduate of West High School with the class of 1965. On September 6, 1969 she married her high school sweetheart, David Johnston, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Green Bay. Sherri was employed as a bookkeeper with Bay Dental Associates starting right after high school until her retirement in 2014. She was a dedicated wife and a selfless mother who worked very hard to take care of the family she loved. Sherri loved to bake and cook and was always clipping new recipes to try. She was especially known for her delicious sugar cookies. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitching. Sherri had such a silly sense of humor and was always quick to laugh and smile and gave the best bear hugs.
Survivors include her husband, David Johnston, Green Bay; a son, Seth (Jenny) Johnston, Green Bay, three daughters, Jessie (Aaron) Rickert, Wrightstown, Kelly Johnston, Waupaca, Whitney Johnston, De Pere; three grandchildren, Caitlynn (Anthony) Zettlemoyer, Declan Johnston, Rowan Johnston; one great-grandchild, Cameron Johnston; two brothers, James (Joan) DeNamur and Dean (Ann) DeNamur.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 743 South Monroe Street, Green Bay. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at First Ev. Lutheran Church. Burial of Sherri's cremated will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Green Bay.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Sherri's family by visiting her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, 3rd floor ICU.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019