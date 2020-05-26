|
Sharon Bauman
Oconto - Sharon Bauman, 82, Oconto, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Bay Nursing Home, Oconto. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 to 11 AM. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 28, 2020