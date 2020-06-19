Sharon C. Wassenberg
Sharon C. Wassenberg

Green Bay - Sharon C. Wassenberg, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2020, at her home. She was born July 3, 1961, in Green Bay to James and Rita (Zelton) Wassenberg.

Sharon loved to crochet and was especially proud of her homemade quilts, Christmas ornaments, and tea towels. Her family will treasure these homemade works of art made by Sharon. She also loved going to Bingo nights and had a knack for being able to play several games at once; something her family was in awe of and always loved to watch.

Sharon is survived by her siblings, Janice (Alan) Neubauer, Tommy Wassenberg, Debbie Hockers, Steve (Maria) Wassenberg, Barbara (Steve) Stefl, Susan Verheyen and Robert Wassenberg, and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Randy Wassenberg.

By the family's wishes, private services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

Despite her disabilities, Sharon was a strong person who overcame much in life and maintained her independence. A sentiment her family would like to share is this: The world can be cruel, but we don't have to be. Now more than ever, please remember to be kind to one another, judge less and love each other more. She was loved very much and will be dearly missed by her family.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
