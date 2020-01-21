|
Sharon Falkowski
Casco - Sharon "Sharie" Falkowski, 77, formerly of Casco, passed away on January 17, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on September 11, 1942, to the late Theophile (Chuff) and Eunice (Boucher) Laurent. On August 1, 1964 she married Max Falkowski at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Casco. He preceded her in death on October 27, 1996. They were blessed with a son, John, on April 1, 1966. He preceded his parents in death on Aug. 14, 1987. Sharie worked as a lab technician at clinics/hospitals in Kewaunee and Green Bay. Sharie's faith was so important to her. She attended mass daily, loved to decorate at Holy Trinity church, strongly supported new vocations as well as being involved in Widows of Prayer group. Sharie was also a member of Catholic Knights and the Casco Lioness. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, decorating for the holidays, gardening and working in her flowers.
Sharie is survived by one sister, Donna Jandrin, Luxemburg; two brothers Doug (Valerie), Appleton, and Deacon Dan (Chris) Laurent, Neenah; one sister-in-law Becky Laurent, South Bend; the Falkowski brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; special nieces Julie Fameree and Jill Dalebroux, and many other nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, husband and son preceding her in death was her brother Donald Laurent; brother-in-law Russell Jandrin, godson Jim Jandrin; father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.
Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Schuster and Fr. Tom Farrell concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Wiesner & Massart is assisting the family. Online condolences messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of Sharie's friends, neighbors, co-workers, and the staff at Bellevue Assisted Living who have helped her out in so many ways. So many people had such an impact on her life, we are grateful to all of you. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Sharie's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020