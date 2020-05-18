|
Sharon J. Rouer
Green Bay - Sharon J. Rouer, 68, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born January 20, 1952 to Edward and Bernice Mount. She grew up in Oconto Falls, and graduated from there in 1970. Sharon was formerly married to Thomas J. Rouer, and was employed as a CNA in the past.
Sharon was proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren. She had 2 cats that she loved. Sharon also enjoyed playing bingo, baking, and was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Mount; a daughter, Becca Marauskis and her longtime boyfriend, Nick Meyer, Green Bay; a son, Jonathan Rouer and his wife, Yasmin Rouer, Coleman, WI; and three grandchildren, Zoey and Cannon, Trenton Rouer.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Edward; 2 sisters, Karen and Judy; former husband, Thomas, and a granddaughter, Adia.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main St, Lena, on Saturday May 23, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of services. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 20, 2020