Sharon Jane "Sheri" Francois
Green Bay - Sharon Jane "Sheri" Francois, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born March 1, 1940, in Laona to Levi and June Marie (Jackson) Keesler. The family moved to Milwaukee and then to Lakewood. After attending grade school through her sophomore years in Wabeno, she moved to Green Bay and graduated in 1958 from Green Bay West High School. In 1958, she met her future husband, James "Jim" Francois, and a love story of 60 years began. On July 11, 1959, the two were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with 5 children. While she always enjoyed having family around, Christmas was a special time for Sheri and the family.
Sheri's first love was flower gardening, with tulips, roses, daffodils, hydrangea, and lilacs gracing her beautiful yard. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, going to the cabin in Lakewood, fishing with her husband at John Lake with the kids in tow, watching her grandchildren in all of their endeavors. As a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers since 1963, she enjoyed rooting on her team as well as the Milwaukee Brewers. She was a frequent lucky roller at shake of the day.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Francois; her five children; Cheri Francois, Michael and Chelle Francois, John and Amy Francois, Jamie and Cathy François, Jennifer Pagel; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie Farvour, Kenny (special friend, Brittney) Farvour, Matthew (Collette) Francois, Nathan (Brittney) Francois, Kaylee (special friend, Noah) Francois, Brittney (fiancé, David) Zoll, Aaron Francois, Addy Francois, Brennan Francois, Ella Francois, Bennett Pagel, Avery Pagel and Preston Pagel; 4 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Emmajune, Willow and Chip; a sister, Karen (Dave) Pitterle; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi Keesler and June Bergerson; a brother, Lowell "Buzzy" Keesler; and a sister, Jean Mckindless.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. There will be a Parish Wake Service and Sharing of Memories at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of 12th Ave. and 9th St. The Mass of Christian will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Lakewood Forest Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Friday. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Sheri will be sadly missed, as she touched many lives.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 20 to May 22, 2019