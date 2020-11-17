Sharon K. Desotell
Green Bay - Sharon K. Desotell, 63, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1957 to Norbert and Grace (Aerts) Desotell.
Sharon is survived by her parents, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends.
Due to concerns for coronavirus, a private service will be held. Interment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Sharon Desotell's Family and they will be forwarded on.