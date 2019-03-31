|
|
Sharon L. Plautz
De Pere - Sharon L. Plautz, 74, of De Pere, passed away after a brief illness Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Warren and Henrietta (Franz) Hofman. Sharon was born May 8, 1944 in Antigo. After graduating Horicon High School, Sharon attended NWTC to become a Dental Hygienist. She enjoyed gardening, biking, traveling, cross-country skiing and most of all she loved her family. Sharon was a strong passionate woman, whose presence will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her children, Nanette Carlson; Christopher (Terri) Plautz; her siblings, Margaret (Steve) Hull, David (Dawn) Hofman, and Steve (Connie) Hofman; granddaughters: Tara Carlson, Taylor Carlson and Jourdan Plautz; and a great-granddaughter, Journey Vandenack.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Kent; her parents; and sister Joanne Hartwig.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Friday, April 5, from 12:00pm until 1:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00pm with Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Bellin ICU for their care and concern shown to Sharon.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019