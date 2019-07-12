|
Sharon M. Rocque
Ashwaubenon - Sharon Marie Rocque, 78, Green Bay, passed away on July 10, 2019. Sharon was born in Green Bay on August 18, 1940 to the late Leonard and Norella Prefontaine. She graduated from Preble High School, was an employee of Reliable Painting and Maintenace Materials for over 30 years. On May 12, 1962, Sharon married Jack Rocque at St. Mary of the Angel's Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2018.
Sharon was a member of the Natvity Parish choir for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her loving husband Jack and her family. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing and spending time up north on family vacations.
She is survived by her children, Michael Rocque, his children Patrick, Stephanie and Jason Rocque; Debra Burzinski, her children Rebecca (special friend John) Rocque, Cindy, Josh, Jacob Burzinski; Dennis (Ann) Rocque, his children Samantha (Tom) Duffield and Emily Rocque; she is further survived by 9 great grandchildren, her brothers Gary (Judy) Prefontaine and Jack (Chong) Forrest.
Sharon is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Judy Prefontaine and Jack's Aunt Joan Miller.
Family and friends my visit on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth St., De Pere from 3pm until the Memorial Service at 6:30 pm. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send an online condolence to Sharon's family.
The Rocque family would like thank the Rennes Healthcare Staff and the Emergency Room Staff at Aurora Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019