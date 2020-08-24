Sharon Mitchler
GREEN BAY - Sharon Mitchler, 35, Green Bay, passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, NV on June 6, 1985 to the late Bret Miller and Jo-Ann (Livermore) Miller. Sharon was a stay at home loving mother who had a big heart. Her children were everything to her and she would take care of others before herself.
Survivors include her children, Akia McGillivray, Malakye McGillivray, Marcus Mitchler; her mother Jo-Ann Toltzman; step dad Kirk Toltzman; brothers, Bobby Miller (Amy Davidson) and Richard Miller (Katy Fallon); aunt Sharon Ploetz; uncles Gary Livermore and Marc Livermore; special friends Hope Thompson and George Mitchler.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Bret Miller and uncle Jeff Livermore.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Please wear masks and practice social distancing.