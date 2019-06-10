|
|
Sharon Saylor
Oconto -
Sharon Joy Saylor, 74, Oconto, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, Marinette. Sharon was born August 26, 1944 in IL to the late Frank and Mildred (Vondruska) Sladek. She married Lyman "Bud" Saylor on October 1, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 18, 1981. Sharon moved to Oconto in January of 1972 and owned and operated the Log Chateau on Hwy 41. She then worked as a CNA for the Riverside Nursing Home for thirty five years. Sharon loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and watching her little "Honey Girl" Amelia Grace Saylor. Sharon loved her crocheting.
Sharon is survived by four daughters, Deanna Kalebic; Theresa (Steven) Phillips; Christine (Roger) Dittrich; Linda (Brandon) Becker; a son, David (Tracie) Saylor; a brother, Franklin (Ina) Sladek; two sisters-in-law, Mitzi Dahlberg; Cindi Jones-Stemmer; ten grandchildren, Faye, Megan (Bob), Ashley, Patrice, Gina, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Jason, Jesse; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Amelia, Giavanna; special friend, Virge Luepke; many nieces, nephews and beloved Chico. She was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Sladek.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 10 AM to 12 Noon Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 12 Noon Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Karuhn officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuenralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 10 to June 19, 2019