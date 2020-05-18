|
Sharon Schneider
Green Bay - Sharon Schneider, 74, died May 9th after a long battle with cancer. Daughter of Harry and Vallie Lumaye, she was preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul. She is survived by her children Steve and Michelle, her sisters Carol Smith, Bonnie and Kerry Jenquin, Jackie and Stan Lanser, and Cindy and Dennis Easley, nieces and nephews Frank, Ann, Nick, Andy, and Autumn. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions on July 2nd at 9am - 11 Am with a service following at 11 AM . Please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com for director or to leave a message of sympathy for the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 20, 2020