Sharon Schneider
Green Bay - Sharon Schneider, 74, died May 9th after a long battle with cancer. Daughter of Harry and Vallie Lumaye, she was preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul. She is survived by her children Steve and Michelle, her sisters Carol Smith, Bonnie and Kerry Jenquin, Jackie and Stan Lanser, and Cindy and Dennis Easley, nieces and nephews Frank, Ann, Nick, Andy, and Autumn. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) on July 2nd at 9am - 11am with a service following at 11am. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 28, 2020.