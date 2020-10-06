1/1
Sharon Stahl
1943 - 2020
Sharon Stahl

Luxemburg - Sharon Ann Stahl, age 77, of Luxemburg, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Sharon was born March 26, 1943 to Quintin H. and Myrtle L (Hendricks) Veeser. Sharon was instilled with a great work ethic from early on where she helped on the family farm. On January 5, 1963, she married her sweetheart Denis E. Stahl at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Denis and Sharon lived in Green Bay for a number of years raising their two daughters until 1980 when they built their home in Luxemburg. Sharon worked at Straubel Paper Mill on Green Bay's east side until 1968. She then was employed by Pauly Cheese Company which later became Beatrice Cheese until the plant closed in 1988. Sharon didn't sit idle after her early retirement. She helped Denis with cutting and weed eating at his brother's farm along with maintaining their own property. He preceded Sharon in death on October 4, 2016.

Sharon has a servant heart and was devoted to helping with her parents' care until the day they each passed. She was passionate about keeping a tidy house and yard and could be seen at all hours cutting, weed eating or raking leaves on her property. In the winter she would get a head start on shoveling her driveway until help arrived. Sharon loved volunteering at her church as an usher and kitchen assistant. She would frequently talk about the fun church events she helped with and how much joy it brought her.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Carol (Keith) Van Eyck, Bellevue, and Lynn (Tim) Jonet, De Pere; five grandchildren, Jenni Davis, Christine Davis, Christopher Davis, Amber Jonet and Alyssa Jonet; one great granddaughter, Alianna.

She is further survived by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Russell (Sherry) Veeser, Richard Veeser and special friend Debby, of Luxemburg; Randy (Cindy) Veeser, Green Bay; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Rosey Pichette, Green Bay; Bonnie (Edsel) Charles, TN; Cindy (Romy) Szozda, FL; brothers in law and sisters in law, Lary (Michele) Stahl, Glen (Wendy) Stahl, Bernadine Mathu, all of Luxemburg; Nancy Stahl, Jeanette Nowak, both of Green Bay; Virginia Goeble, New Franken; Chris Stahl, Kewaunee; numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Denis Stahl; sister Lois (Randy) Zimmerman; brothers-in-law, Tom Pichette, Gerald Stahl, Jim Stahl, Mike "Mickey" Stahl, Gerald Mathu.

Due to the increased Covid-19 virus in our communities and to protect others, the Stahl Family held a private funeral service for Sharon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Celebration Church, Green Bay, with Pastor Keith Schommer officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.

We can feel the love and prayers you are sending!

McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the Stahl Family. www.mcmahonfh.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
PRIVATE -- Celebration Church
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 7, 2020
Our condolences to Keith and Carol Van Eyck and the entire family on the loss of Sharon. We know that you both loved Sharon very much and enjoyed being her helpers whenever she needed you. Sharon was a gentle soul and I had such a good time cutting turkey with her last Thanksgiving. Some people you never forget and Sharon was one of those people for me. Rest in peace Sharon, you are in God's hands now.
Victoria Vandervest
Friend
October 7, 2020
October 6, 2020
RIP Sharon.Don’t forget,the Lord can and will rake his own leaves We will all miss you and your beautiful nature. See you on the other side.♥
Cindy Veeser
Family
