Sharon Stahl
Luxemburg - Sharon Ann Stahl, age 77, of Luxemburg, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Sharon was born March 26, 1943 to Quintin H. and Myrtle L (Hendricks) Veeser. Sharon was instilled with a great work ethic from early on where she helped on the family farm. On January 5, 1963, she married her sweetheart Denis E. Stahl at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Denis and Sharon lived in Green Bay for a number of years raising their two daughters until 1980 when they built their home in Luxemburg. Sharon worked at Straubel Paper Mill on Green Bay's east side until 1968. She then was employed by Pauly Cheese Company which later became Beatrice Cheese until the plant closed in 1988. Sharon didn't sit idle after her early retirement. She helped Denis with cutting and weed eating at his brother's farm along with maintaining their own property. He preceded Sharon in death on October 4, 2016.
Sharon has a servant heart and was devoted to helping with her parents' care until the day they each passed. She was passionate about keeping a tidy house and yard and could be seen at all hours cutting, weed eating or raking leaves on her property. In the winter she would get a head start on shoveling her driveway until help arrived. Sharon loved volunteering at her church as an usher and kitchen assistant. She would frequently talk about the fun church events she helped with and how much joy it brought her.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Carol (Keith) Van Eyck, Bellevue, and Lynn (Tim) Jonet, De Pere; five grandchildren, Jenni Davis, Christine Davis, Christopher Davis, Amber Jonet and Alyssa Jonet; one great granddaughter, Alianna.
She is further survived by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Russell (Sherry) Veeser, Richard Veeser and special friend Debby, of Luxemburg; Randy (Cindy) Veeser, Green Bay; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Rosey Pichette, Green Bay; Bonnie (Edsel) Charles, TN; Cindy (Romy) Szozda, FL; brothers in law and sisters in law, Lary (Michele) Stahl, Glen (Wendy) Stahl, Bernadine Mathu, all of Luxemburg; Nancy Stahl, Jeanette Nowak, both of Green Bay; Virginia Goeble, New Franken; Chris Stahl, Kewaunee; numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Denis Stahl; sister Lois (Randy) Zimmerman; brothers-in-law, Tom Pichette, Gerald Stahl, Jim Stahl, Mike "Mickey" Stahl, Gerald Mathu.
Due to the increased Covid-19 virus in our communities and to protect others, the Stahl Family held a private funeral service for Sharon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Celebration Church, Green Bay, with Pastor Keith Schommer officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
We can feel the love and prayers you are sending!
